State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,930 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

