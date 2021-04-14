State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,228 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average of $111.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

