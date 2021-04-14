State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,049 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,871,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

