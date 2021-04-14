Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €0.12 ($0.14) and last traded at €0.12 ($0.15). 9,731,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.13 ($0.15).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $518.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

Steinhoff International Company Profile (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

