Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STZHF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stelco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

STZHF stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

