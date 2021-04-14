Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,388 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $55,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

IWF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,054. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $260.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

