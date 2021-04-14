Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.54

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 15050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on STXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $603.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stereotaxis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

