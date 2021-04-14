Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 318,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,956,930 shares.The stock last traded at $23.69 and had previously closed at $23.18.

STL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.