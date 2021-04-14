Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.30

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.30 and last traded at $69.22, with a volume of 4125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on SF. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 949.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

