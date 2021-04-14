Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Harpoon Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,046 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,611% compared to the average daily volume of 178 put options.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,136,478 shares of company stock valued at $22,943,038. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 146,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,907. The stock has a market cap of $667.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HARP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

