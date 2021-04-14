Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,421 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,531% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $70.34. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.20%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,672 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $79,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon purchased 2,089 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,157. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,045 shares of company stock worth $748,690 and have sold 1,400,020 shares worth $1,479,369. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

