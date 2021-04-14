Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Digimarc Call Options (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,272% compared to the typical volume of 261 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digimarc by 52.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Digimarc by 1,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 207,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Digimarc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

