Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,955 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39,450% compared to the typical daily volume of 10 put options.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,934,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

