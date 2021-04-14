Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down to $34.35

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.35, but opened at $33.17. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 1,097 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

