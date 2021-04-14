StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

SVAUF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

