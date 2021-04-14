Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA) Director Jeffrey York Sells 830,000 Shares

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA) Director Jeffrey York sold 830,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$45,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$667,779.81.

Shares of CVE:SRA opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. Stria Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

