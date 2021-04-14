Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis Sells 89,388 Shares of Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $1,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 301,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 765.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

