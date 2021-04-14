Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce sales of $8.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $36.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.67 million to $37.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.92 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $78.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,948. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 449,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

