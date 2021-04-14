Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Studio City International stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

