Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the March 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUJHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of FUJHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 80,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,519. Subaru has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

