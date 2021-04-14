Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Insider David Wilton Sells 10,000 Shares

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) insider David Wilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £35,400 ($46,250.33).

David Wilton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of Sumo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 358 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. Sumo Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £613.08 million and a P/E ratio of 358.00.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 313 ($4.09).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.