Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

