SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunOpta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

