Surface Oncology’s (SURF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

SURF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $302.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $26,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,435. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

