Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at CIBC

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC to C$0.85 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.83.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 456,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,143. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

