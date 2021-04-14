Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUBM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $7,969,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000.

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

