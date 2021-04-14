Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $633,000 Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 310.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPX were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $62.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

