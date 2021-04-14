Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Albany International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

