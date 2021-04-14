Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 5,086 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 143.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

