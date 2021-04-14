Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 2,176 Shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Internet ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:XWEB opened at $180.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $196.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93.

