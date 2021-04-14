SwftCoin Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.35 million and approximately $26.49 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00060872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00089648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00633798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00037175 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

