Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Symrise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

