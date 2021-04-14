SYNC Network (SYNC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.87 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $139,229.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00488032 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006708 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00024622 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.24 or 0.03502974 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 133,340,601 coins and its circulating supply is 111,027,529 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

