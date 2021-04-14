SyncFab (MFG) Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

