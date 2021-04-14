Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $79.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,828. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,772,626 shares of company stock worth $354,276,729. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

