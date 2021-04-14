Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

