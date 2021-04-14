Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

SYY stock opened at $80.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,149.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Summitry LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

