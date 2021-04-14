Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 70.6% in March

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

