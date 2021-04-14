Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 12,105 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,011,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 27,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

