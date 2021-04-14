Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 173,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.11. 93,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.