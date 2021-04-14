Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,612 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.30. The company had a trading volume of 427,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

