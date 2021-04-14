Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Tapestry have risen in the past three months, the stock may lose momentum in the near term. Soft brick-&-mortar traffic amid the pandemic, unprecedented store closures, capacity limits as well as higher freight costs and shipping constraints are some of the headwinds Tapestry might have to encounter with. Although second-quarter fiscal 2021 net sales came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, it declined 7% on a year-over-year basis. Sales declined across all brands, namely Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Across Asia, sales remained below last year, mainly in Japan and Malaysia owing to the reinstatement of lockdown measures. As far as Europe is concerned, the company experienced significant slowdown in the business owing to restrictions imposed. However, the region accounts for a small portion of total sales.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

NYSE:TPR opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

