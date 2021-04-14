TD Securities Cuts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $29.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.