Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 3,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

