Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,940 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Comerica were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

