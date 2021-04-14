Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,847,000 after buying an additional 517,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,914,000 after buying an additional 52,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after acquiring an additional 382,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,924,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLI opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In other Mueller Industries news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,649 shares of company stock worth $1,904,931. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

