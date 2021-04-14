Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avient were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 172,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 99,297 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNT opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

