Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

