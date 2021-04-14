Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $192.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.55.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.