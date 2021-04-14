Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CLNE opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

